MILAN, Sept 9 Italy's asset management industry saw inflows of 15.3 billion euros($19.7 billion) in July from 13.8 billion euros in June, industry body Assogestioni said on Tuesday.

Total inflows in the first seven months of the year amounted to 75.7 billion euros, bringing the stock of assets under management to 1.48 trillion euros.

(1 US dollar = 0.7760 euro) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)