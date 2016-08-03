By Jennifer Ablan
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 3 Investors should cut risk by
placing money in real assets and accept lower returns, given
that markets no longer offer double-digit gains in a zero
interest-rate environment, said Bill Gross, a portfolio manager
at Janus Capital Group Inc.
"Negative returns and principal losses in many asset
categories are increasingly possible unless nominal growth rates
reach acceptable levels," Gross said in his latest Investment
Outlook note published Wednesday.
"I don't like bonds; I don't like most stocks; I don't like
private equity. Real assets such as land, gold, and tangible
plant and equipment at a discount are favored asset categories."
Gross, who runs the $1.5 billion Janus Global Unconstrained
Bond Fund, said capitalism cannot function efficiently at
zero-bound rates.
He reiterated that low interest rates may raise asset
prices, but they destroy savings- and liability-based business
models in the process.
"Banks, insurance companies, pension funds and Mom and Pop
on Main Street are stripped of their ability to pay for future
debts and retirement benefits," he said. "Central banks seem
oblivious to this dark side of low interest rates. If maintained
for too long, the real economy itself is affected as expected
income fails to materialize and investment spending stagnates."
Overall, global monetary policies cannot succeed without
nominal growth, Gross said. "The reason nominal growth is
critical is that it allows a country, company or individual to
service their debts with increasing income, allocating a portion
to interest expense and another portion to theoretical or
practical principal repayment via a sinking fund," Gross said.
"Without the latter, a credit-based economy ultimately
-devolves into Ponzi finance, and at some point implodes. Watch
nominal GDP growth."
Gross said in the United States, 4-5 percent GDP growth is
necessary, in the euro zone 3-4 percent GDP growth and in Japan
2-3 percent GDP growth.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Andrew Hay)