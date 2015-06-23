(New headline, adds interview details, byline)
By Ross Kerber and Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 23 Janus Capital Group
said on Tuesday it launched a total return fund that invests
across global stock and bond markets, the first product it has
rolled out that draws on research from Nobel Prize winner Myron
Scholes since the firm hired him last year.
Ashwin Alankar, Janus' global head of asset allocation and
risk management, and Enrique Chang, the firm's chief investment
officer of equities and asset allocation, will manage the Janus
Adaptive Global Allocation Fund, according to the Denver-based
investment firm, which has $189.7 billion in assets.
The fund is designed to change its holdings based on market
conditions, in contrast to traditional funds built around
average return expectations that often prove wrong, Alankar said
in a phone interview on Tuesday.
"In the world of investing, averages don't mean much,"
Alankar said.
As designed, the fund will hold close to 1,000 individual
stocks from around the world, plus fixed-income debt mainly from
developed countries, commodities and cash.
It will shift its allocations depending on how markets
change, by forecasting the chances of big upwards or downward
shifts in various assets classes.
The fund could rebalance itself once a week on average and
the portfolio could have an annual turnover of between 100 to
200 percent, Alankar said. But, he cautioned, there could also
be stretches where the fund will do little because of a lack of
market activity.
Scholes, Janus' chief investment strategist, co-led the
research and development of the fund with Alankar and will
contribute to the overall investment strategy, Janus said.
Both executives were hired by Janus Chief Executive Dick
Weil last year as part of a strategy to diversify its product
lineup. Several months later, Weil also hired renowned bond
investor Bill Gross, previously of Pacific Investment Management
Co.
Alankar said the risks of a big correction in equity markets
are only about average today. But given the current volatile
climate, the global bond market is vulnerable to further losses
this year, he added.
There is a 10 percent to 15 percent chance in the next three
to six months that yields on global 10-year sovereign debt on
average could rise 70 basis points, resulting in a 5 percent
loss, he said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and Richard Leong in New
York; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Alan Crosby)