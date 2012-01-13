(Adds dropped word in fourth paragraph)
* Punishing markets reveal low returns and high costs
* Fund firms mull consolidation in unpopular products
* Industry faces moment of truth in meeting new client needs
By Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Jan 13 Fund managers face
redundancies as upheaval caused by the financial crisis reveals
poor returns, low skills and overpriced products that are
driving clients away.
Europe's fund management industry had managed to avoid the
cyclical redundancies that haunt banking sector workers because
customers felt they had little choice but to pay for expensive
products promising investment returns and retirement nest eggs.
Now fewer clients means less income from fees which combined
with rising operating costs and stiff competition is starting to
hurt margins and make industry layoffs inevitable.
"All the business heads I talk to are keeping a very close
eye on costs and.. say they are ready to roll out contingency
plans. And I think that means more aggressive cutting," Arthur
Barrington-Ward, a specialist headhunter at Hutton Consulting,
said.
The proposed sale of Deutsche Asset Management
has highlighted the pressure felt by many fund firms owned by
banks beset by their own problems.
Boutique managers running less than 2 billion euros in
assets are also facing a battle for survival, the experts said,
as funds under 300 million euros in size are now broadly seen as
unprofitable and inefficient to run.
As a result, firms of all sizes are looking at their product
lines with the aim of pooling funds -- moves that will likely
spell redundancy for the managers running those products.
"If you get a big fund that people feel has critical mass,
you can market it more aggressively and it's a lot more likely
to keep growing and survive a volatile market than a 30-40
million pound fund," Barrington-Ward said.
The cost of business has become increasingly expensive in
recent years as property, technology and compliance expense has
risen faster than the volume of net new client assets, and top
executives have been forced to rein in spending to keep margins
intact and shareholders on side.
With those expenses trimmed to the bone, staffing -- the
biggest fixed cost for fund firms -- is next to be chopped.
"For the last year...wealth managers have...steered clear of
layoffs because there's continued hope the sales guys are going
to pull the industry around," said Sebastian Dovey, co-founder
of wealth management strategic think-tank Scorpio Partnership.
"Managers are prioritising distribution (of their funds) but
there's only so much you can trim. We reckon at the top 15-20
institutions, there's probably not much more they can cut."
Aviva Investors, the asset management unit of the British
insurer, said it was currently conducting a business review.
"As with many others in our industry, we have looked at our
business to ensure that we are set up to face what is clearly
going to be a prolonged period of economic uncertainty," a
spokeswoman for Aviva said.
PATCHY RETURNS, POOR SKILLS
Punishing market conditions in recent years have resulted in
patchy returns and have also exposed those fund managers with
low skills and expensive products that do not compare well to
low-cost, low-risk trackers accessible to all.
As a result asset managers are struggling to maintain the
confidence of investors, many of whom have started to pull their
cash out. This has slashed the fee revenues which provide the
lion's share of fund manager wages.
The combined assets of the investment fund market in Europe
fell by 5.4 percent in Q3 2011 to 7,667 billion euros compared
with 8,142 billion at Dec. 31 2010, the latest data from the
European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA) shows.
"The biggest open question is why are industry net new
assets flat when the proven asset growth numbers are increasing?
Managers need to find out where these people are investing and
why they are not using their services," Dovey added.
Insiders said the sector was facing 'a moment of truth' in
which it needed to prove its value to clients who have become
increasingly tempted to save the fees and invest by themselves.
"There are some managers who have fantastic performance and
great products which grow very quickly but...most of those fund
firms saddled with hundreds of similar and often underperforming
funds, will come under attack," Alan Miller, CIO of independent
investment house SCM Private.
"Unless we see a massive extended bull run, (these firms)
are going to be in permanent decline," he said.
INDUSTRY REVAMP
Europe will not be able to avoid some rationalisation of its
fund management industry in 2012 and beyond, said Jean-Baptiste
de Franssu, former president of industry body EFAMA.
"Whether that comes via sales or some kind of joint venture
with another similar group, funds know they have to take action
to raise operating margins," he said.
De Franssu resigned from his role as CEO at Invesco Europe
last spring to set up his own company advising on likely mergers
in what he described as a bloated asset management sector.
He predicted the creation of many more ventures like Amundi,
the product of the merger of the fund units of French banks
Credit Agricole and Societe Generale.
"2011 was a rough year and nothing tells us today that
things are going to get easier in 2012," he said.
Even those staff who hold onto their jobs in 2012 will need
to become much more sensitive to the changing needs of clients
to keep their earning potential high and stay in employment.
Managers now need to be as comfortable shorting stocks as
picking long-term winners as demand for absolute return ramps
up. They may also need to feel comfortable articulating strategy
to clients using tools like Twitter, often on a daily basis.
"Active managers should spend more time demonstrating what a
fund is good at and what additional value they can deliver than
defending their price points, because if they can do that people
will pay the fees," said Ben Phillips, a partner at global
management consultant Casey Quirk.
In Phillips' view, the new demands on funds mean they must
reinvent themselves, or die. Managers must be able to justify
the higher fees charged for sophisticated products and provide
more value than low-cost tracking funds. Simply cutting costs
won't work.
"That's not so much a slippery slope, it is more a death
spiral," he said.
