BOSTON May 25 The chief executive of John
Hancock Funds, a U.S. division of Manulife Financial Corp
, said on Friday he will retire at the end of September,
capping a tenure that saw retail fund assets under management
climb 58 percent to $38 billion.
Keith Hartstein, who became John Hancock's funds chief in
2005, said he is retiring partly because he promised his wife 22
years ago they would eventually settle down in California.
She is a California native and they plan to live in their home
in Greenbrae, a town north of San Francisco.
No replacement has been named for the 55-year-old Hartstein,
who is based in Boston. When he became CEO, John Hancock retail
funds had about $24 billion in assets under management and only
two or three outside money managers on its platform. Now, there
are 11 outside managers and fund returns have become more
consistent, he said.
Toronto-based Manulife in February said John Hancock mutual
funds delivered record sales of $12.5 billion in 2011, a 29
percent increase over 2010.
"The product line is in good shape, and the team is very
qualified and deep," Hartstein told Reuters in a telephone
interview. "The time to effect a transition is a good one."
Hartstein, who joined John Hancock 22 years ago, said he was
fortunate enough to be grandfathered into the company's defined
benefit pension plan.
"The economics of the plan make retirement now a viable
option," he said.
An avid road cyclist, Hartstein said he looks forward to
riding his mountain bike more up Mount Tamalpais, which is near
his home in Greenbrae.
"It's great biking country," he said. In Boston, Hartstein
has been a regular in the Crack O' Dawn riding group.
Once he retires, he said plans to work as a consultant for
Manulife. He also would consider a full-time job as long as it
is based near his California home.
"Actually, I've gotten phone calls already," Hartstein said.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)