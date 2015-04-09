(Fixes bullet points)
By Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar
LONDON, April 9 The co-founder of
privately-owned Kuwaiti oil firm Zahra Group is set to launch a
new $100 million global equities hedge fund targeting ethical
investments, the biggest Gulf launch for five years.
The fund will invest using the principles of Islamic law,
although trades will not be signed off by a cleric.
"The few (Sharia compliant) funds that exist are mostly
real-estate focused and returns are usually in single digits ...
When investors see the prospect of double-digit returns, their
eyes light up," Husain Kothari said.
Kothari said he hoped his fund, Kothari Investment Partners,
would appeal to a broader investment base, including ethical
investors in Europe.
"They (ethical investors in the region) feel that they leave
a lot of money on the table, as there just aren't avenues
available to invest," he added.
Kothari, ex-chief financial officer of Kuwait Energy, said
the fund was talking to wealthy regional individuals and family
offices, and was likely to pass an original target of $50
million and hit $100 million ahead of a summer launch.
While global hedge fund assets are around $3 trillion, those
based in the Middle East manage just $5 billion, data from
Eurekahedge showed.
There have been no launches from the region so far this
year, it said, and the last to do so with $100 million was in
2010.
Data from Preqin showed the biggest Gulf fund was the United
Arab Emirates-based Arqaam Value Fund, with nearly $350 million
in assets, followed by Bahrain-based GIB Emerging Markets
Opportunities Fund, with $340 million as of February.
"Ethical value investing is not very common. Talking to
investors regularly, there's a lot of demand for it. It's kind
of missing, a bit, in the market," a London-based investment
consultant said.
Kothari would target around 20 'value', or undervalued,
investments from a pool of several hundred with, among other
traits, a proven history of compounding shareholder wealth and
durable competitive advantages and predictable cashflows.
Examples of firms that would qualify include Danish
chemicals firm Novozymes and German lubricants
company Fuchs PetroLub, the presentation documents
showed.
All would need to avoid tobacco, alcohol, gambling and
pornography. The fund would also avoid some financial firms and
those with excess debt, Kothari said.
