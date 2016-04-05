* BlackRock, Pimco among fund firms suing central bank
* Follows writing off of Novo debt worth nearly 2 bln euros
* BlackRock says mutual fund savers discriminated against
By Simon Jessop and Andrei Khalip
LONDON/LISBON, April 5 A group of 14 asset
managers have started legal action against the Portuguese
Central Bank over heavy losses on nearly 2 billion euros ($2.3
billion) of bonds in Novo Banco, the bank created from the
remains of Banco Espirito Santo, court documents showed.
The group, which includes BlackRock and Pimco, said
the central bank acted improperly when it moved five bonds from
Novo Banco to Banco Espirito Santo in late 2015, which resulted
in the value of the bonds being written down.
After trading at par prior to the central bank decision, the
bonds then sold off to around 15 cents on the euro by
mid-January, for a combined worth of just 300 million euros.
The decision to move the bonds from 'good bank' Novo Banco
to the remaining 'bad bank' of Banco Espirito Santo, following
the latter's collapse as a listed firm in 2014, was taken after
European regulators flagged up a capital shortfall in Novo
Banco.
The central bank chose to move the five high-denomination
bond issues to BES on the basis that their face value meant they
were bought by savvy institutional investors rather than
ordinary retail investors.
The bondholder group, however, say this discriminates
against their mutual fund clients, many of whom were retail
investors or pension plans, whose ultimate beneficiaries are
individuals.
"As a fiduciary, BlackRock has chosen to participate in this
suit because it is in the best interests of our clients that own
these bonds," a spokesman for the company said in emailed
comments.
"The Bank of Portugal's actions have resulted in money being
unfairly taken out of the pockets of individual pensioners and
savers, to benefit Novo Banco."
The bondholder group filed an administrative challenge in
the Circle Administrative Court of Lisbon on March 29, court
documents showed, without giving details.
Nearly 30 separate cases have so far been filed by investors
seeking redress for losses suffered as a result of the bond
transfer, court documents showed.
The Bank of Portugal declined to comment when contacted by
Reuters on Tuesday.
The creation of the institutional bondholder group was
reported in January by IFR. Confirmation that a lawsuit had been
filed was first reported by the FT on Tuesday.
($1=0.8797 euros)
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater in London and Axel Bugge
in Lisbon; Editing by Greg Mahlich)