LONDON, March 13 European investors
rediscovered their appetite for long-term mutual funds in
January, pushing net sales to 22.4 billion euros and halting a
five-month run of redemptions from the region's asset management
industry, data on Tuesday showed.
Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company that tracks the global
funds sector, said total fund sales including money market
products hit a nine-month high of 30.7 billion euros in January,
with 18 billion euros pouring into fixed income funds.
"High-yield bond funds have come rapidly back into fashion
and enjoyed net sales of 6.3 billion euros in January, with 3.4
billion euros flowing into U.S. dollar products," said Ed
Moisson, Head of UK & Cross-Border Research at Lipper.
Corporate investment grade bond funds are also winning
favour among more investors, with 2.1 billion euros of net sales
in euro-denominated products recorded in January, a level not
seen for nearly two years, Lipper said.
Overall equity funds enjoyed net sales of 4.2 billion euros,
1.4 billion of which went into Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).
Allianz Global Investors and subsidiary PIMCO achieved the
highest net fund sales of any asset management group in the
region in the first month of 2012, with 2.8 billion euros of
fresh assets, the data showed.
Looking solely at equity funds, Aberdeen Asset Management
was the market's favourite manager in January, with 1 billion
euros of net inflows.
Demand for global emerging market funds is also rebounding,
Moisson said, reflecting greater confidence among euro zone
based investors to put cash back into the market after many
months on the sidelines.
"There was encouragement to be found in the spread of
activity, with both Belgians and Germans joining those investors
in the UK and Switzerland that had already shown their
willingness to invest in previous months," he added.
