By Isabell Witt
LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - Consolidation of credit funds in
Europe is set to continue as funds seek to grow in a move that
should transform the leveraged loan market by attracting new
liquidity, fund managers said.
GSO Capital Partners, part of The Blackstone Group ,
this month announced the acquisition of European leveraged loan
manager Harbourmaster, creating one of the largest leveraged
loan investors in Europe with 11.5 billion euros of assets under
management (AUM).
Similar transactions in the past 12 months include Ares
Management, the Los Angeles-based asset manager, buying European
investment manager Indicus Advisors; Rothschild Credit
Management buying Elgin Capital and Pramerica Investment
Management taking over Aladdin's Hudson CLO fund.
Consolidation gives fund managers an opportunity to grow AUM
and revenue streams, especially given the absence of new CLO
issuance in Europe, where the arbitrage for structuring these
vehicles still does not work. Merging funds and growing AUM that
way is one solution that will eventually help raise funds from
investors in the future, albeit as a different model to that
based around CLOs.
"Post-financial crisis, the bar to get investor capital has
been elevated quite a bit. They want to see a real business with
good sponsorship and a good track-record," said GSO's senior
managing director Dan Smith.
For US funds such as GSO consolidation also means a larger
footprint in Europe - an area of opportunity for funds as
regulation and the impact of Europe's sovereign debt crisis may
make it more difficult for banks to lend.
Fund manager BlueBay this month launched a private lending
business targeting small and medium-sized companies, predicting
a shortfall of lending from banks, while Babson plans to float a
new fund in London.
"In light of the sovereign debt crisis in Europe and Basel
III, we foresee a big void in the delivery of credit, especially
to non-investment grade corporates and smaller companies. That
creates an opportunity as we see Europe drive towards more of a
capital markets model that we have in the US, where investors,
not banks, are providers of capital," Smith added.
FUND POWERHOUSES
Although initially consolidation means a shrinking of the
loan market, the creation of "fund powerhouses" will result in
deals pricing more attractively, fund managers say. This will in
turn attract more liquidity from investors.
Pricing on loans, especially in the investment-grade market,
has dropped substantially this year as banks compete for
mandates to obtain a relationship with borrowers and win
ancillary business. On leveraged loans, pricing on the tranches
held by banks is typically lower than that sold to funds.
"You have to shrink the market to get bigger. Eventually, as
it becomes an investor dominated capital market and less bank
dominated, the liquidity and transparency will improve," Smith
said.
"When we are providing capital, we are looking to get paid a
fair return for the risk we are taking. There is no other
revenue from ancillary business and so you tend to get more
rational pricing."
Bankers agree that large funds will drive the market,
especially on leveraged deals. "No one will launch a deal
without sounding out the Alcentras and Blackstones. That can
have some impact on how deals are structured. The problem is at
the moment that OIDs are at 92 for a new deal and no one is
going to arrange a deal where you pay 8 percent to funds," a
head of CLO business at a European bank said.
As with consolidation everywhere, larger players will leave
behind a number of smaller ones, which will come to an end of
their reinvestment periods and eventually wind down unless taken
over. Fund managers argue that both small and large funds are
consolidation targets.
"Do you want to be in a position of cutting costs to manage
yourself as a standalone business, or join up with another
manager for economy of scale, which means you will be in a
better position to attract more investment from investors
looking for a global, sizeable product to invest in?" another
fund manager asked.
"This space will see more consolidation while others will
just amortise and go quietly. This space is like a melting
iceberg," the fund manager added.
