* The following story appeared in the October 15 issue of International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication

By Isabell Witt

LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - Consolidation of credit funds in Europe is set to continue as funds seek to grow in a move that should transform the leveraged loan market by attracting new liquidity, fund managers said.

GSO Capital Partners, part of The Blackstone Group , this month announced the acquisition of European leveraged loan manager Harbourmaster, creating one of the largest leveraged loan investors in Europe with 11.5 billion euros of assets under management (AUM).

Similar transactions in the past 12 months include Ares Management, the Los Angeles-based asset manager, buying European investment manager Indicus Advisors; Rothschild Credit Management buying Elgin Capital and Pramerica Investment Management taking over Aladdin's Hudson CLO fund.

Consolidation gives fund managers an opportunity to grow AUM and revenue streams, especially given the absence of new CLO issuance in Europe, where the arbitrage for structuring these vehicles still does not work. Merging funds and growing AUM that way is one solution that will eventually help raise funds from investors in the future, albeit as a different model to that based around CLOs.

"Post-financial crisis, the bar to get investor capital has been elevated quite a bit. They want to see a real business with good sponsorship and a good track-record," said GSO's senior managing director Dan Smith.

For US funds such as GSO consolidation also means a larger footprint in Europe - an area of opportunity for funds as regulation and the impact of Europe's sovereign debt crisis may make it more difficult for banks to lend.

Fund manager BlueBay this month launched a private lending business targeting small and medium-sized companies, predicting a shortfall of lending from banks, while Babson plans to float a new fund in London.

"In light of the sovereign debt crisis in Europe and Basel III, we foresee a big void in the delivery of credit, especially to non-investment grade corporates and smaller companies. That creates an opportunity as we see Europe drive towards more of a capital markets model that we have in the US, where investors, not banks, are providers of capital," Smith added.

FUND POWERHOUSES

Although initially consolidation means a shrinking of the loan market, the creation of "fund powerhouses" will result in deals pricing more attractively, fund managers say. This will in turn attract more liquidity from investors.

Pricing on loans, especially in the investment-grade market, has dropped substantially this year as banks compete for mandates to obtain a relationship with borrowers and win ancillary business. On leveraged loans, pricing on the tranches held by banks is typically lower than that sold to funds.

"You have to shrink the market to get bigger. Eventually, as it becomes an investor dominated capital market and less bank dominated, the liquidity and transparency will improve," Smith said.

"When we are providing capital, we are looking to get paid a fair return for the risk we are taking. There is no other revenue from ancillary business and so you tend to get more rational pricing."

Bankers agree that large funds will drive the market, especially on leveraged deals. "No one will launch a deal without sounding out the Alcentras and Blackstones. That can have some impact on how deals are structured. The problem is at the moment that OIDs are at 92 for a new deal and no one is going to arrange a deal where you pay 8 percent to funds," a head of CLO business at a European bank said.

As with consolidation everywhere, larger players will leave behind a number of smaller ones, which will come to an end of their reinvestment periods and eventually wind down unless taken over. Fund managers argue that both small and large funds are consolidation targets.

"Do you want to be in a position of cutting costs to manage yourself as a standalone business, or join up with another manager for economy of scale, which means you will be in a better position to attract more investment from investors looking for a global, sizeable product to invest in?" another fund manager asked.

"This space will see more consolidation while others will just amortise and go quietly. This space is like a melting iceberg," the fund manager added. (Reporting by Isabell Witt)