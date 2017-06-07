China's Dalian Wanda Group denies "rumours" of bond sales
BEIJING, June 22 China's Dalian Wanda Group Co denied as "malicious speculation" that some Chinese banks had ordered the sale of its bonds, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
NEW YORK, June 7 Loomis Sayles Vice Chairman Dan Fuss said his popular Loomis Sayles Bond Fund, which has outperformed 92 percent of its peer category over the last 15 years, has amassed one of its highest exposures to short-term reserves, which include U.S. Treasuries and Canadian government bonds, as the rate-hiking cycle continues.
“I am the most cautious I’ve been in the history of the bond fund,” which was launched in 1991, Fuss said on Wednesday. “I am cautious about interest rates rising,” added Fuss, who is known as the Warren Buffett of bonds. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* Compareeuropegroup appoints former Goldman Sachs and UBS investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CF
* Says it lowers conversion price of 2018 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds with warrants to $ 49.74 from $ 49.85