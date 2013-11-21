Nov 21 Micron Technology shares rose 3 percent on Thursday after Twitter reports said Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn was long in the stock.

Micron shares rose 63 cents, or 3.4 percent, to $19.43 after Einhorn's remarks at the Robin Hood Investment Conference in New York City were reported via Twitter. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Bernadette Baum)