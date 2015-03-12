(Adds background, details)
NEW YORK, March 12 Reich & Tang said on Thursday
it will exit the U.S. money market fund business, as the $2.7
trillion industry has been grappling with tighter regulations
stemming from the global financial crisis.
The New York-based firm said in a statement it plans to
liquidate its money market funds, worth $9.5 billion, by July
31.
Reich & Tang is an affiliate of Natixis Global Asset
Management.
"In shedding the investment management business, the firm
will focus on growing its successful FDIC-insured sweep
programs," Reich & Tang's president and chief executive, Michael
Lydon, said in the statement.
Large money fund operators Fidelity and Federated Investors
have recently made changes to some of their funds to
meet the requirements from the Securities and Exchange
Commission that go into effect in October 2016.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie
Adler)