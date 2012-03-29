* Money market investor dividends plummet from peak levels
* Biggest money funds see fees drop less than 25 pct
* Analysts see ripe conditions for consolidation
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON, March 29 The biggest U.S. money market
funds have done a better job of preserving their management fees
than many realize, a development that may surprise investors
whose dividends have plummeted 96 percent from peak levels five
years ago.
Investors collected $5.24 billion in total dividends from
money funds in 2011, a 72 percent decline from $18.6 billion two
years earlier and a huge plunge from the $127.9 billion gained
back in 2007, before the Federal Reserve chopped short-term
rates to near zero.
In contrast, the fees collected by money fund sponsors
declined to $4.7 billion last year, a 57 percent drop from 2009
and a 52 percent decline since five years earlier, according to
data from the Investment Company Institute, the trade group for
the fund industry.
The biggest retail funds in the industry did even better,
showing fee declines of less than 25 percent since 2009.
"Many sponsors have seen a drop in management fee income -
however, not nearly on the level that investment income for
investors has declined," said Scott Sullivan, a senior analyst
at research firm Celent.
The big players have demonstrated plenty of resiliency in
even the most trying market conditions, said Pete Crane, who
runs research firm Crane Data. Large funds, which generate far
more in fees than are needed to pay for their managers, credit
analysts and other expenses, have enormous economies of scale,
he said.
"The money fund industry has yet to see any real
consolidation or the exodus of a major player," Crane said. "If
the pressure were that acute, you would see fees being
introduced."
While most of the decline in dividends has resulted from
lower rates and fees absorbing a larger proportion of fund
income, total assets in money funds have declined 13 percent
over the past five years.
SMALLER FEE DECLINE
At Fidelity Investments, for example, the giant $116.6
billion Fidelity Cash Reserves generated at least $200
million in annual management fees in each of the past three
fiscal years, which end on Nov. 30. Over that time, the annual
fee declined only 21 percent while net investment income for
investors tumbled 98 percent.
Fees also absorbed a much greater proportion of available
income last year. The fund's management fee was $203.6 million
in fiscal 2011, or nearly 12 times more than the $17.2 million
in net investment income designated for investors.
In fiscal 2009, it was a different story for investors. They
received nearly $1.1 billion in net investment income, four
times more than the fund's management fees of $258.2 million,
the fund's regulatory filings showed.
Fidelity's fund is managed by a group of professionals out
of a modest office in Merrimack, New Hampshire, about 60 miles
north of the firm's Boston headquarters. The fund lists only a
single manager, Robert Litterst, a 20-year Fidelity veteran and
the chief investment officer for money markets.
Fidelity, the largest money market fund manager in the
United States, said the fund's management fee expense ratio of
about 17 basis points has been less than 90 percent of its
closest peers in recent years. The company's money market
business is designed to handle extended periods of low interest
rates, spokesman Vincent Loporchio said.
"Fidelity takes a long-term view of our money market fund
business and meeting customer needs," Loporchio said.
Much the same was true at Vanguard Group's Prime Money
Market Fund, the No. 2 retail fund with $114 billion
in assets. Over the past three fiscal years, the fund's
management and administrative fees declined by 23 percent to
$154 million while net investment income for investors shrank by
94 percent, from $1.45 billion to $90.5 million.
Ultra-low interest rates are at the root of the diminished
income for investors, a Vanguard spokeswoman said.
MOST WAIVE FEES
Still, nearly every money market fund is forgoing a portion
of the fees they could collect based on their contracted expense
rates in order to keep yields in positive territory, according
to fund tracker iMoneyNet Inc.
In the fourth quarter, 98 percent of all taxable funds
waived at least some fees, compared with 66 percent in the same
period of 2008, iMoneyNet said. Money fund fee waivers for the
industry topped $5.2 billion in total last year, compared with
$3.6 billion in 2009. Not all of the waivers represent lost
income for fund managers as some of the money would have been
paid out to brokers and distributors.
Big players such as Fidelity, Federated Investors Inc.
, JPMorgan Asset Management and Vanguard that have
weathered the low-rates storm better are poised to make further
gains as expected regulatory reform will force consolidation,
analysts said.
"Economies of scale will contribute to a larger percentage
of money market assets in the hands of fewer fund sponsors,"
Celent's Sullivan said.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Aaron Pressman, Walden
Siew, Gary Hill)