BOSTON Aug 25 U.S. money-market funds, which
have lost billions of dollars in revenue since the height of the
financial crisis, are raising fees after years of cutting them,
according to industry executives and analysts.
The $2.7 trillion industry has lost some $30 billion in
revenue since 2009, according to the Investment Company
Institute. Money funds reduced fees to ensure that investors did
not actually lose money in an era of rock-bottom interest rates.
But in recent months, top money-market fund sponsors
including No. 1 Fidelity Investments, Federated Investors Inc
and Charles Schwab Corp, have been charging
higher fees as they recognize slightly better yields on the
securities they buy for their funds.
"Fund companies see the light at the end of the tunnel,"
said Peter Crane, president of money fund research firm Crane
Data LLC.
With expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates, yields on the securities that money-market funds
purchase, such as short-term corporate debt and bank
certificates of deposit, have risen slightly.
To be sure, no major money-fund repricing is expected until
the Fed actually makes a move. And there is no guarantee a rate
hike will happen this year, especially if China's globe-rattling
stock market correction dampens the outlook for U.S. economic
growth.
The average expense ratio on all money-market funds was 0.13
percent in the second quarter, compared with an all-time low of
0.11 percent recorded in the three previous quarters, according
to iMoneyNet Inc, a money fund research firm in Westborough,
Massachusetts.
That uptick in charged expenses continued into August,
according to senior executives at two large money-fund sponsors.
They declined to be named because they were not authorized to
speak about fee trends.
Analysts at Jefferies recently raised their outlook for
Federated Investors, the No. 4 money-fund sponsor with $206
billion in assets, because of an expected reduction in waived
expenses.
In recent weeks, executives at Northern Trust Corp,
T. Rowe Price Group Inc and Charles Schwab also have
discussed rising fee trends during conference calls with
analysts and investors.
Meanwhile, a number of smaller money-market sponsors have
been consolidated or they have liquidated fund assets amid low
fees and more regulation. Profit margins have been crushed,
according to Crane.
At the end of July, there were 75 money-market fund
complexes that reported to iMoneyNet. That is down from 83 in
the year-ago period, said Mike Krasner, managing editor of
iMoneyNet Inc.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Bill Rigby)