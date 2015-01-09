(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON Jan 9 Big European and American banks
have found a productive place to park the energy sector's most
distressed debt: the $2.7 trillion U.S. money market industry.
Barclays Bank plc, Credit Suisse and Wells Fargo and others
get overnight and short-term loans from companies that run money
market mutual funds such as Fidelity Investments, BlackRock Inc,
American Beacon and others. The banks use the money to fund long
positions in securities or to cover short positions. For
collateral, the funds are accepting the junk-rated bonds of
beat-up energy companies.
Even though the value of the bonds are in free fall as oil
prices plummet, the money funds readily accept the debt, because
it's a way to generate above-market yields in an industry hurt
by near-zero interest rates. In 2014, the average yield for
taxable money fund investors was a paltry 0.01 percent. Banks
currently have about $90 billion outstanding in short-term and
overnight loans backed by riskier assets that include corporate
debt and equities.
The exact amount of junk-rated energy debt used as
collateral was not available. But more than a dozen of the
sector's mostly highly distressed issuers, including QuickSilver
Resources, Black Elk Energy, Halcon Resources, Samson Investment
and Sidewinder Drilling Inc, have had their bonds used as
collateral, according to recent fund disclosures.
These so-called "other repurchase agreements" generate
above-market yields for the funds, ranging anywhere from 20
basis points to 50 basis points. In contrast, repo loans backed
by safe U.S. Treasuries can generate yields of about 10 basis
points and less, according to recent fund disclosures.
Most money fund assets are in Treasuries, certificates of
deposit and government agency debt. But some jarring discoveries
in the types of collateral money funds accept on short-term
loans to big banks can be found by investors who dig through
industry disclosures.
A money fund run by Morgan Stanley recently disclosed, for
example, an $8.25 million repurchase agreement with Credit
Suisse, which used bonds issued by Sidewinder Drilling as most
of the collateral. As oil prices have tumbled, so has the value
of Sidewinder's 2019 bonds, falling about 44 percent since early
October.
Credit Suisse declined to comment.
Money funds downplay the risk in the repo transactions
backed by the junk-rated collateral. They say their ultimate
backstop is the bank on the other side of the deal. Fidelity,
the largest money fund operator in the industry, declined to
comment on any specific transaction. In a statement, the company
said, "We make an independent assessment on the counter-party
credit quality in all repurchase agreements to ensure the
counter-party represents minimal credit risk."
By contrast, No. 1 U.S. mutual fund company Vanguard Group
plays it safe. The $133 billion Vanguard Prime Money Market Fund
and the company's other money funds only accept U.S.
government securities as collateral, company spokesman David
Hoffman said.
"In times of stress, governments are far more liquid than
other asset classes," Hoffman said. "This is especially true
with U.S. Treasuries, which are likely to rally during times of
stress."
Federal Reserve Bank policymakers say they are worried that
some banks rely too much on repo loans as a source of wholesale
funding. They also point out how money funds make loans secured
by assets they would quickly unload if the bank on the other
side of the deal defaulted.
"What always worries you about wholesale funding is the run
risk," John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
San Francisco, told reporters this week at an economic
conference in Boston. "... Heavy reliance on wholesale funding,
which is still there for certain institutions, is an important
issue that we need to address and make sure our financial system
is resilient to things going wrong."
Despite a host of new regulations for money funds and banks,
some of the same elements of risk that led to a redemption run
in the money fund industry and the failure of Lehman Brothers in
2008 remain intact. Treasury and Federal Reserve officials say
more work needs to be done to address the risks of asset fire
sales and redemption runs.
A redemption run on the Reserve Primary Fund in 2008 has
been a rallying cry for reform after its exposure to Lehman
Brothers debt prompted panicked investors to withdraw their
money in droves. That run led the fund to "break the buck," a
rare event in the money market fund industry that refers to a
fund's net asset value falling below $1 per share.
In recent presentations, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren
has said there should be more disclosure about the composition
of the collateral used in repo agreements. He said it would
allow investors an opportunity to observe changes in financing
patterns and might prevent risk taking that investors may
consider excessive.
And this summer, before oil prices began their descent,
bonds issued by Black Elk Energy Offshore Operations LLC were
used as collateral in repo agreements with funds run by
Fidelity, BlackRock Inc and Goldman Sachs' investment management
arm, fund disclosures show.
But in recent months, Black Elk debt maturing later this
year is not turning up as collateral in the latest round of
money fund disclosures. The yield on its bonds has spiked as
high as 75 percent in the past month, an indication of the bond
market's dimming view the company can avoid default.
(Writing By Tim McLaughlin; Additional reporting by Michael
Flaherty; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and John Pickering)