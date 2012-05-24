* Taxable money fund assets steady at $1.673 trln in April
* Nine of 10 largest US money funds into France and Germany
By Richard Leong and Cezary Podkul
NEW YORK, May 24 The largest U.S. money market
funds returned to the euro zone in April despite the risks to
their short-term cash from fallout from the European debt
crisis.
April marked the third straight month of double-digit
percentage swings of taxable money-market holdings in euro zone
countries. The funds gained 16 percent in February, fell 12
percent in March and rebounded again in April as nine of the 10
largest money fund companies bought short-term German or French
debt or both.
The taxable money funds had total assets of $1.673 trillion
at the end of April, down slightly from March, according to a
Reuters analysis of data provided by iMoneyNet.
One strategist believes this flow of cash into Europe is
likely to reverse course again this month.
"I think the move back into the European banks may be
premature by the prime funds. They must be contemplating moving
back out because of concerns in Spain and Greece," said Lance
Pan, director of investment research and strategist at Capital
Advisors Group in Newton, Massachusetts. The firm manages $6
billion in assets.
Euro zone countries are making contingency plans for the
potential exit of Greece from the euro zone, officials told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Greece is holding a second round of elections on June 17
after political leaders failed to agree on a government, and
there is palpable fear that if anti-austerity-minded parties win
a majority, Athens will back away from the agreement that
secured a 130 billion euro bailout package from its European
partners.
"The bigger question is, who is next? Or is this the
medicine that Europe needs to take? When you see one punished
that sometimes puts people back in line," said William Larkin,
fixed income portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management in
Salem, Massachusetts.
Generally, money market funds are viewed as safe
alternatives to bank accounts. They provide corporations and
investors with an easily accessible storehouse for cash.
Graphic
Top 10 U.S. money market firms: link.reuters.com/dyg48s
CAUTIOUS RETURN TO FRANCE, GERMANY
Money fund holdings of French, German and to a lesser extent
Dutch debt are considered a proxy on investors' confidence in
the euro zone and its banking system.
Euro zone banks remain strained due to their vast holdings
of debt of the bloc's weaker economies that have struggled to
balance their budgets and reduce debt.
JPMorgan, the No. 2 money fund company based on assets, was
the boldest in April, making the biggest move into French and
German commercial paper, certificates of deposit and other
short-term debt. Its French exposure grew by $3.831 billion, or
49.1 percent, and German exposure gained by $3.63 billion, or
23.3 percent, on the month, iMoneyNet data showed.
BlackRock, the fourth largest money fund manager, took the
most aggressive step back into Germany, increasing its exposure
to bank debt by 48.1 percent, or $5.709 billion, in April. The
bulk of the increase stemmed from a rise in repurchase
agreements secured by government agency debt with Deutsche Bank,
according to the iMoneyNet data.
As JPMorgan shifted cash back into France and Germany it
trimmed holdings in the United States, Britain, Sweden, Norway,
Japan and Australia, while BlackRock pared back on its Canadian,
Japanese and Swiss exposure.
Fidelity Investments, the biggest U.S. money fund manager,
grew its French and German debt holdings in April, though its
exposure to France and Germany, the two biggest euro zone
economies, represented only 5 percent of its taxable money
market holdings, according to iMoneyNet data.
Fidelity's French exposure rose $2.243 billion, or 17.2
percent, and its German exposure gained $508.08 million, or 33.6
percent, in April, according to iMoneyNet data.
Dreyfus, Federated Investors, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo
also beefed up their French and German debt holdings last month.
Vanguard does not own any German debt, according to
iMoneyNet data. It has kept bare-bone exposure to the euro zone
since the region's debt crisis initially flared up two years
ago.
Last month, Vanguard raised its French exposure by the
addition of $286 million in commercial paper from drugmaker
Sanofi. Its other French holding was $630.5 million worth of
commercial paper from oil company Total.
Vanguard's combined French exposure represented less than 1
percent of its total taxable money fund assets. Much of the
firm's money market assets are in U.S. Treasury and agency
securities.
The firm will stick to this conservative approach until the
political and financial problems in Europe are resolved, said
David Glocke, who manages Vanguard's Prime Money Market Fund.
"We will wait for conditions to improve and at that point,
we'd come back and be buyers again," Glocke said. "It might some
time before we reach that point."
Legg Mason moved in the opposite direction, wiping out its
holdings of $365 million of French bank debt, though it more
than doubled its German holdings to $5.03 billion.
Schwab was the only top 10 money fund operator that cut its
exposure to both France and Germany in April. Its French
holdings slipped 6.1 percent to $2.413 billion, while its German
holdings fell 21.7 percent to $5.071 billion.
Schwab's combined French and German exposure represented 6.0
percent of its taxable assets, down from 7.2 percent in March.
Schwab declined to comment about its reduction in French and
German debt holdings.
Reuters analyzed data from iMoneyNet, a Massachusetts-based
money market fund tracker that gathers data from funds, their
custodial banks and the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Reuters considered only taxable money market funds in its
analysis and excluded variable-rate demand notes, debt often
guaranteed by foreign banks but originating outside the United
States.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Leslie Adler)