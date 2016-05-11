NEW YORK May 11 Carson Block of Muddy Waters Capital LLC, who gained prominence for short-selling shares of Chinese companies, has hired Terrence Ing, formerly a senior credit analyst and portfolio manager for Pimco's $3.3 billion Global Credit Opportunity Strategy, as head of credit.

Block, who earlier this year launched a $100 million hedge fund after years of churning out research at his firm Muddy Waters LLC, said Ing's hire comes at a time the firm is becoming more active in shorting corporate bonds.

"As more debt has been piled on to the balance sheets of companies, there is a tendency for companies that are rated investment-grade to stay investment-grade," Block said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

"We found companies that were not investment-grade and should re-rate (to below investment-grade or "junk" debt). (The rating agencies) are usually last to get the memo. We are trying to write the memo (for them), if you will."

Ing, who worked under Pimco's Group Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn, said in the same telephone interview that he will identify opportunities for activism in corporate credit markets and take positions in derivatives and other securities.

"I really admire his work and deep due diligence," Ing said of Block.

Asked if he planned any more new hires for the fund's credit group, Block said Muddy Waters is "always interested in adding talent."

But he added that in terms of the credit group for Muddy Waters, Block will "defer any real decisions (on new hires) until Terry (Ing) comes in."

Block is best known for targeting the shares of China-based companies that he believed were frauds.

Last January, he sent a filing to regulators to create his hedge fund. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan Editing by W Simon)