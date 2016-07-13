By Trevor Hunnicutt
| NEW YORK, July 13
NEW YORK, July 13 UBS Group AG
said on Wednesday it will offer a new type of investment fund
called NextShares through its U.S. wealth-management unit,
becoming the first major distributor for a product that backers
hope will replace mutual funds.
NextShares are a mash-up of a typical mutual fund - with a
manager buying and selling stocks or bonds in hopes of beating
the market - and an exchange-traded fund built to shave trading
costs and taxes. Investors buy NextShares throughout the day,
like ETFs, but they price after the market closes, like mutual
funds.
UBS will offer the funds starting in 2017, according to Jeff
Miller, a UBS Wealth Management Americas managing director, in
an interview. The unit includes about 7,100 brokers and
financial advisers.
The Swiss bank also said its American asset-management unit
will manage its own set of NextShares funds, making it the 13th
announced fund manager to do so. Other managers include Columbia
Threadneedle Investments, Gabelli Funds and
Hartford Funds.
Boston-based Eaton Vance Corp, which owns the
NextShares brand, launched the first such fund on NASDAQ
in February.
U.S. securities regulators require ETFs that try to beat the
market disclose their holdings daily, but they made an exception
for NextShares when approving the new fund category in 2014.
Managers only have to disclose the funds' holdings quarterly so
copycat investors cannot track their trades.
Eaton Vance Chief Executive Tom Faust said NextShares could
eventually replace mutual funds because their unique structure
makes them big money-savers for investors.
For instance, mutual funds often redeem shares by selling
securities and cashing out the investor. Selling securities that
gained value can generate a taxable payout to fund investors,
and holding extra cash to meet redemptions can hurt performance.
NextShares, like ETFs, can simply trade underlying
securities for shares of their own funds, which generally does
not lead to a taxable payout.
Investors buying and selling NextShares also swallow their
own trading costs - those costs usually are shared by all
investors in a typical mutual fund.
Eliminating those costs and fees could help investors beat
the market, Eaton Vance has said.
But Eaton Vance faces the challenge of training investors to
use the funds, demonstrating that NextShares perform well and
convincing brokerages and asset managers to offer the products.
NextShares is helping UBS pay some costs related to the
launch, Miller said.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)