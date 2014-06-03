By Anna Louie Sussman
| NEW YORK, June 3
NEW YORK, June 3 Opus, a major commodity hedge
fund, is winding down, recalling its investment in remaining
funds and returning capital to investors, citing a challenging
market for commodities.
Schroders, the London-based asset manager that owns
NewFinance Capital, of which Opus was a part, confirmed the
shutdown to Reuters on Tuesday.
Opus is a fund of hedge funds. Its managers, David Mooney
and Cedric Bellanger, will leave Schroders, which has around
$446 billion under management, according to the company's
website.
Opus held stakes in 17 commodities hedge funds as of last
year, according to The Financial Times, which first reported the
fund's closure.
"We can confirm that in the best interest of shareholders,
Schroders has decided to wind up Opus Commodities Fund Limited
and Opus Commodities Core Plus A Fund Limited given pending
redemptions and the challenging market for commodities more
generally," Schroders said in a statement.
Commodities traders have struggled to make profits as price
volatility in key markets has declined in recent years.
One of Opus's funds, Astenbeck, was managed by former Phibro
oil trader Andy Hall, who made headlines for receiving a $100
million bonus from Citigroup in 2008.
(Reporting by Anna Louie Sussman; Editing by Leslie Adler)