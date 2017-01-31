NEW YORK Jan 31 One of the most widely tracked
market indexes is raising its admission standards, potentially
offering relief to index-fund managers and pressuring bonds that
failed to make the cut.
Starting April 1, the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond
Index will hold most kinds of debt only if at least
$300 million of the bond remains on the market, up from $250
million.
The rule change pushes $304 billion in bonds out of the
index, nearly 2 percent of its value, while allowing funds to
sidestep the process of buying or trying to match the
performance of bonds in short supply, analysts said.
"It has to be easier for a portfolio manager to track this
index if the smaller, less liquid names were removed," said
Elisabeth Kashner, director of exchange-traded fund research at
FactSet Research Systems Inc, adding that many portfolio
managers "struggle to fully replicate their indexes."
The performance of at least hundreds of billions of
investments are judged against the "Agg." Nearly $80 billion in
ETFs track the index directly, according to Morningstar Inc,
with investors increasingly buying relatively cheap funds that
strive to mimic benchmarks, not beat the market.
The largest such funds include the $42 billion iShares Core
U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and the $32 billion Vanguard
Total Bond Market ETF. Though both funds track Agg,
neither must match the index's holdings exactly.
Josh Barrickman, Vanguard Group's Americas head of
fixed-income indexing, said the asset manager may hold the
smaller sets of bonds even as they leave the index "if we think
they have value."
Karen Schenone, a fixed-income strategist at iShares
, said she anticipates "minimal" activity as a result of
the change.
The bonds set to be removed, including debt in the
utilities, real-estate, energy and healthcare sectors, are
selling off already, Bank of America Corp said in a
research note.
Some investors avoid the U.S.-dollar, investment-grade index
because of its extensive Treasury and mortgage-related holdings,
which are especially likely to hemorrhage if interest rates move
higher. U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers have telegraphed that
they plan to hike rates three times this year.
In an additional nod to index funds, Agg owner Bloomberg
L.P. will provide an additional closing price for the index at 4
p.m. ET, when many funds calculate their value.
The difference in bond prices between the index's 3 p.m.
close and 4 p.m. means that index funds often report
significantly different performance than their benchmark over
short periods.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Paul Simao)