BRIEF-Pool Corporation says chairman Sexton to retire
* Pool corporation announces changes to its board of directors and declares quarterly cash dividend
BOSTON Jan 15 The $51 billion Massachusetts state pension fund said on Tuesday it has hired a private-equity chief to oversee investments that total about $5 billion.
Michael R. Bailey, who will become director of private equity, fills the last vacancy on the senior investment team for the pension fund. Bailey formerly worked at HighVista Strategies in Boston. His duties there included being a member of the manager selection team.
Before that, Bailey was director of private equity at Lucent Asset Management Corp, which was responsible for managing Lucent's pension plans.
Bailey's prior experience also includes 15 years working in the investment banking divisions of JPMorgan Chase & Co and Deutsche Bank AG
During the first 11 months of 2012, the Massachusetts pension fund's private-equity investments posted an 11.48 percent return, according to the latest available information. The one-year return for private-equity was 8.89 percent, as of Nov 30.
* Pool corporation announces changes to its board of directors and declares quarterly cash dividend
* Jean-Yves Lavoie succeeds Peter Dorrins as President and Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.