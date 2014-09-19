REFILE-King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia -agency
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
NEW YORK, Sept 19 The California State Teachers' Retirement System pension fund plans to nearly triple its investments in clean energy and technology to $3.7 billion over the next five years in a push toward low-carbon investments, the fund said on Friday.
CalSTRS, the second-largest U.S. pension fund with more than $188 billion, currently has $1.4 billion invested in clean energy and technology. The fund estimated that its investments in the sector could grow in value to nearly $9.5 billion if the risk of carbon emissions becomes clearer to investors.
The public pension fund said the increase would apply to investments in stocks, bonds, private equity, and infrastructure. The fund has currently invested more than $500 million in the space through private equity and almost $200 million through infrastructure.
The fund said the move was in response to United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's call to reduce carbon emissions and adapt to climate change ahead of a United Nations summit meeting on climate change on Sept. 23.
Clean or renewable sources of energy include wind or solar power that offer environmental benefits such as reducing greenhouse gases.
On Monday, the California Public Employees' Retirement System (Calpers), the largest U.S. pension fund with $300 billion, said it would pull all $4 billion it has invested in hedge funds because it finds them too costly and complicated. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by David Gregorio)
DUBAI, March 18 At least 40 Somali refugees were killed off the coast of Yemen late on Thursday when a helicopter attacked the boat they were travelling in, the United Nations refugee agency said.
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.