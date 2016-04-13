April 13 Bond giant Pacific Investment Management said on its website Wednesday that its assets under management stood at $1.5 trillion at the end of March, up from $1.43 trillion at year-end.

"Pimco saw inflows into more than 40 funds during March, across strategies as varied as income, investment grade credit, high yield, mortgages and munis," a spokesman said.

"The Pimco Income Fund saw an additional $1.5 billion in inflows in March, which brought total inflows to $18.2 billion since the beginning of 2015." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)