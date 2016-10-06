NEW YORK Oct 6 The Pimco Income Fund, overseen by group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn, posted inflows of $1.2 billion in September, according to Morningstar data on Thursday.

That brings total inflows so far this year to $10.5 billion for the Income Fund, Morningstar added.

The Pimco Total Return Fund, once the world's largest bond fund, saw another month of cash withdrawals of $1.7 billion, according to Morningstar. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)