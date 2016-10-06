BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 6 The Pimco Income Fund, overseen by group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn, posted inflows of $1.2 billion in September, according to Morningstar data on Thursday.
That brings total inflows so far this year to $10.5 billion for the Income Fund, Morningstar added.
The Pimco Total Return Fund, once the world's largest bond fund, saw another month of cash withdrawals of $1.7 billion, according to Morningstar. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.