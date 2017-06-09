GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets stumble as oil languishes near lows
NEW YORK, June 9 The Pimco Income Fund, overseen by Pimco group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn, attracted $2.8 billion of inflows during the month of May, bringing assets under management to $85.8 billion, Morningstar data showed Friday.
By contrast, the Pimco Total Return Fund, once the world's largest bond fund, posted net outflows of $469 million last month, bringing assets under management to $73.8 billion, Morningstar said. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler)
JERUSALEM, June 22 Israel Chemicals (ICL) is looking to sell off subsidiaries and assets with "low synergies" worth at least $500 million, Chairman Johanan Locker said on Thursday.
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities