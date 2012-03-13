BRIEF-Isoenergy says not proceeding with private placement
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
NEW YORK, March 13 PIMCO co-Chief Investment Officer Bill Gross, who heads the world's largest bond fund, took issue with the Federal Reserve's decision on Tuesday to keep U.S. interest rates low until 2014.
During a CNBC interview, Gross disagreed with the Fed's pronouncement that inflation has remained stable, saying the Fed "is playing a game" by saying otherwise.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione)
