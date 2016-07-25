NEW YORK, July 25 Pimco's group chief investment
officer, Dan Ivascyn, said on Monday that the firm has been
reducing its exposure to junk bonds and investment-grade
corporate debt following the latest credit rally.
"Based on valuations, we went into high-yield and
investment-grade before the Brexit referendum," Ivascyn said in
a telephone interview. "We've seen a big, powerful rally in risk
assets tied to more central bank accommodation, in the wake of
Brexit." On June 23, Britain voted to leave the European Union,
a process often referred to as Brexit.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)