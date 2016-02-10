(Adds quotes, Fed policy background)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Feb 10 Pimco's group chief investment
officer, Dan Ivascyn, said on Wednesday that the firm is
"carefully adding" some positions in high-quality,
investment-grade bonds issued by U.S. banks and brokers.
"We are reacting to considerable dislocation in financial
markets," Ivascyn said in a telephone interview. "There is a lot
of relative value and there are certain names in the banking
sector that is moving a lot."
Pimco, a unit of Germany financial services company Allianz
SE, oversaw $1.43 trillion in assets as of Dec. 31.
"We are carefully adding some positions in areas that are
higher-quality credits and have underperformed such as triple-A
CMBS and banks and brokers such as JPMorgan and Wells
Fargo," Ivascyn said. "Those are examples of
higher-quality names."
Concerns over deteriorating global growth has sent the S&P
500 down about 9 percent since Dec. 31. Triple-C high-yield
"junk" bond spreads recently crossing 2,000 basis points.
On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said in
prepared testimony to Congress that tightening financial
conditions driven by falling stock prices, uncertainty over
China and a global reassessment of credit risk could throw the
U.S. economy off track from an otherwise solid course.
Ivascyn said Pimco is expecting at least two rate increases
this year and "more than that is a reach."
The Fed in December raised interest rates for the first time
since the 2007 to 2009 financial crisis and recession, ending a
seven-year run near zero. Policymakers at the time said they
expected four more hikes this year, though investors have
discounted that amid the risks cited by Yellen and continued low
inflation in the United States.
