BRIEF-Mead Johnson confirms deal discussions with Reckitt Benckiser
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
NEW YORK May 25 Pimco Group Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn said on Wednesday that he sees a better than 50-50 chance of a Federal Reserve rate hike in June.
In a telephone interview, Ivascyn also said Pacific Investment Management Co is ready to pounce on volatile markets, stemming from the Fed. "When the markets overreact, you want to be aggressively buying," Ivascyn said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
TOKYO, Feb 2 Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda said on Thursday that his company was increasing its U.S. production, and that it may be a Japanese brand but was also a U.S. manufacturer.
* Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.365 per share for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 4.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: