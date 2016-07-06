NEW YORK, July 6 Bond giant Pacific Investment Management Company has hired Gene Frieda as executive vice president and global strategist for the firm's emerging markets and global strategies and Yacov Arnopolin as executive vice president and EM portfolio manager.

They will both be based in Pimco's London office.

Frieda, who will work primarily with the EM team but will also contribute to other global, country and sector strategies, will report to Andrew Balls, managing director and chief investment officer for global fixed income.

Arnopolin, who will focus primarily on EM external debt strategies, will report to Michael Gomez, managing director and head of the Emerging Markets Portfolio Management team.

"Gene and Yacov are two tremendous additions to our global macroeconomic and emerging markets portfolio management expertise, as their deep experience will bolster Pimco's investment process and tap the investment opportunities we see for clients in emerging markets," Dan Ivascyn, managing director and Pimco's Group Chief Investment Officer, said in a statement.

Frieda joins Pimco from Moore Capital Management where he was a partner and senior global strategist. Prior to that, he was the Global Head of Emerging Markets Research and Strategy at the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Prior to joining Pimco, Arnopolin was a managing director and portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs Asset Management in New York, where he helped oversee emerging market portfolios for institutional clients such as pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Frances Kerry)