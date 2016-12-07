BRIEF-Mack-Cali refinanced, extended $600 mln unsecured revolving credit facility
* Refinanced and extended its $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility
(Corrects inflow figure in paragraph 2 for Pimco Income Fund to $661 million, not $2 billion)
NEW YORK Dec 7 The Pimco Total Return Fund, once the world's largest bond fund, posted $2 billion of net outflows in November, bringing year-to-date total cash withdrawals to $12.9 billion, Morningstar said on Wednesday.
The Pimco Income Fund, however, posted net inflows of $661 million last month, for a year-to-date total cash inflow of $12.1 billion, Morningstar data showed. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Refinanced and extended its $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility
* CNB Financial Corporation reports year end 2016 earnings, highlighted by strong organic loan growth
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada's benchmark stock index slipped for a second straight day on Friday as oil prices fell and some heavyweight energy shares lost ground, while electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc jumped to a 12-year high.