(Corrects inflow figure in paragraph 2 for Pimco Income Fund to $661 million, not $2 billion)

NEW YORK Dec 7 The Pimco Total Return Fund, once the world's largest bond fund, posted $2 billion of net outflows in November, bringing year-to-date total cash withdrawals to $12.9 billion, Morningstar said on Wednesday.

The Pimco Income Fund, however, posted net inflows of $661 million last month, for a year-to-date total cash inflow of $12.1 billion, Morningstar data showed. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)