BRIEF-Global Medical REIT files for mixed shelf of up to $500 mln
* Global Medical REIT Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2okTXqJ) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 2 The Pimco Total Return Fund, one of the world's largest bond funds, posted net outflows of $600 million in February, according to Pacific Investment Management Co's website on Wednesday.
As of the end of February, total assets under management in the Pimco Total Return Fund stood at $88 billion. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)
SAO PAULO, April 18 Renova Energia SA sold a wind farm project to a unit of AES Corp for 600 million reais ($193 million) on Tuesday, enabling the Brazilian renewable power company to replenish cash amid a severe cash crunch.