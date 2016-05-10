NEW YORK May 10 The Pimco Total Return Fund posted net outflows of approximately $1 billion in April, leaving the portfolio's assets under management at $87 billion, according to Pimco's website.

Pacific Investment Management Co, or Pimco, said in a statement on Tuesday that holdings of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) were one of the biggest contributors to the fund's modest outperformance in April.

