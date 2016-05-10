PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK May 10 The Pimco Total Return Fund posted net outflows of approximately $1 billion in April, leaving the portfolio's assets under management at $87 billion, according to Pimco's website.
Pacific Investment Management Co, or Pimco, said in a statement on Tuesday that holdings of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) were one of the biggest contributors to the fund's modest outperformance in April.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.
Feb 2 Lockheed Martin Corp did not turn to Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump's former campaign manager, and his lobbying firm to steer through the cost dispute around the F-35 fighter plane, a company spokesman said.