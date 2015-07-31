UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
July 31 U.S. equities' share in global portfolios fell to the lowest in at least five years in July and U.S. bond allocations were also cut as nervous investors started readying themselves for the first Federal Reserve interest rate rise in almost a decade.
OVERVIEW > Funds add equities, cut U.S stocks as fed looms
STORIES > U.S. funds raise bonds despite expected Fed hike > European funds warming to euro assets, still hold cash > UK investors pile into stocks as risk appetite returns > China funds cut equity allocations to 6-1/2 year low > Japanese global funds add stocks, cut bonds in July (Editing by Catherine Evans)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February