* Managers wary of geopolitical risk, murky economic outlook

* Careful of strong dollar's impact on U.S. economy, earnings

* For table, see

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Sept 30 Japanese fund managers cut the proportion of shares in their model portfolio allocations in September as they grew wary of geopolitical risks and uncertain economic outlooks at home, in Europe and in China.

The survey of seven Japan-based fund managers, polled between Sept. 16 and 24, also showed they increased their allocations of bonds, as major economies face no inflationary pressures.

Overall allocations to equities fell to 42.6 percent in September from 45.5 percent in August while allocations to bonds increased to 52.3 percent from 48.5 percent the previous month.

While the shift in allocation is partly due to a change in respondents, fund managers also cited global geopolitical concerns. Such concerns flared in recent weeks as the United States and its allies began airstrikes on the Islamic State in Syria.

"The geopolitical concerns are likely to drag on. Uncertainties about the domestic economy are also likely to weigh on the market," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Life.

Japan has released a string of weak economic data in recent months which are casting doubt on the strength of an expected third-quarter economic rebound.

Data on Tuesday showed annual household spending fell for a fifth straight month in August and factory output unexpectedly declined, highlighting the challenges policymakers face to revive an economy reeling under the strain of a sales tax hike in April.

While the U.S. recovery appears to be on a solid ground, the euro zone is faltering and China is facing cooling growth momentum.

The recent wobble on Wall Street also added to caution about global equities.

"The stock market is likely to edge up on a modest recovery in corporate earnings. But we need to be careful about the impact of the dollar's rise on the U.S. economy and corporate earnings," said a fund manager, who declined to be identified due to company policy.

Fund managers raised bond allocations as both the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank are seen as likely to maintain or expand stimulus while the U.S. faces limited inflationary pressure despite improvement in the job market. (Editing by Kim Coghill)