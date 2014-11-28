* Euro zone stock weighting raised on ECB stimulus optimism

* Overall stock allocation kept little changed

* U.S. bond allocations increased, Japan bonds cut

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Nov 28 Japanese fund managers increased their allocation of euro zone equities in their model portfolios amid expectations of more stimulus from the European Central Bank.

The survey of seven Japan-based fund managers, polled between Nov. 17 and 21, showed allocations to euro zone equities increased to 17.3 percent in November from 13.8 percent in October and allocations to U.S. equities decreased to 25.2 percent from 26.7 percent.

Germany's DAX scaled a near five-month high this week and France's CAX gained 3.5 percent so far this month on speculation about more stimulative measures from the ECB after comments from its President Mario Draghi.

The fund managers kept the proportion of overall equities little changed in November as rising hopes for a U.S.-led recovery was partly offset by concerns over cooling global growth, highlighted by the recent decline in oil prices.

Overall allocations to equities inched down to 43.2 percent in November from 43.6 percent in October while allocations to bonds was little changed at 51.8 percent from 52.0 percent the previous month.

Underlining investor appetite for better returns as domestic yields remain low, allocations to U.S. bonds increased to 34.5 percent from 33.0 percent while allotment to Japanese bonds fell to 32.7 percent from 35.7 percent.

The Bank of Japan surprised financial markets on Oct. 31 by further boosting its already extensive monetary stimulus regime.

The fund managers slashed UK bond allocations to 3.7 percent from 6.3 percent, with their allure diminished by a significant weakening in the British pound.

The pound sank to a 14-month trough against the dollar last week as investors continued to roll back expectations of a rate increase by the Bank of England. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)