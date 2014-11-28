TOKYO, Nov 28 Japanese fund managers increased their allocation of euro zone equities in their model portfolios amid expectations of more stimulus from the European Central Bank. The survey of seven Japan-based fund managers, polled between Nov. 17 and 21, showed allocations to euro zone equities increased to 17.3 percent in November from 13.8 percent in October and allocations to U.S. equities decreased to 25.2 percent from 26.7 percent. For a story on the survey, double-click on For a similar poll of British fund managers and strategists, double-click on GB/ASSET. A poll of U.S. institutional investors can be found by double-clicking on US/ASSET. (Inquiries: Please call Michio Kohno +81 3 6441-1874) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - EQUITIES BONDS CASH PROPERTY ALT Nov 43.2 51.8 3.0 1.3 0.7 Oct 43.6 52.0 2.6 1.0 0.7 Sept 42.6 52.3 3.4 1.0 0.7 Aug 45.5 48.5 3.6 1.5 1.0 July 44.8 48.5 3.6 2.1 1.0 June 44.2 47.9 4.3 2.4 1.3 May 44.8 47.7 4.5 2.0 1.0 Apr 42.3 50.1 4.8 1.7 1.2 Mar 44.9 48.1 4.5 1.5 1.0 Feb 46.1 46.8 4.1 1.8 1.3 Jan 45.0 47.8 4.2 1.8 1.3 Dec 45.3 47.3 4.5 1.8 1.3 Nov 44.2 48.9 3.9 1.8 1.3 2. What is the current allocation in percentage terms of your global equity portfolio in the following geographic areas? (Yen-based, unhedged, allocation in percent) Benchmark: Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI): US/ EURO EMRG AFRICA/ CAN UK ZONE EUROPE JAPAN ASIA LATAM MIDEAST OTHERS Nov 25.2 3.0 17.3 1.6 45.7 7.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 Oct 26.7 4.7 13.8 1.7 46.0 5.5 1.0 0.7 0.0 Sept 26.7 5.0 13.2 2.7 45.3 5.5 1.0 0.7 0.0 Aug 29.4 4.5 14.3 2.8 40.0 7.1 1.5 0.5 0.0 July 27.8 6.3 14.4 2.8 38.5 8.4 1.5 0.5 0.0 June 33.1 6.5 9.1 3.3 38.5 6.5 1.8 0.5 0.8 May 32.6 7.3 10.4 3.0 37.3 7.0 0.8 1.0 0.8 Apr 34.0 7.3 11.0 2.3 37.3 5.8 0.8 1.0 0.8 Mar 34.8 7.5 10.8 2.0 37.5 5.5 0.8 1.0 0.3 Feb 34.3 6.3 10.8 2.0 37.5 5.5 1.5 1.3 1.0 Jan 32.8 6.3 10.3 2.8 37.5 6.8 1.5 1.3 1.0 Dec 33.1 5.8 9.8 2.3 38.8 6.6 1.5 1.3 1.0 Nov 33.9 6.3 10.3 2.3 36.5 6.9 1.5 1.3 1.3 3. What is the current allocation in percentage terms of your global bond portfolio in the following geographic areas? (yen-based, unhedged, allocation in percent) Benchmark: Salomon Smith Barney global bond index: US/ EURO EMRG AFRICA/ CAN UK ZONE EUROPE JAPAN ASIA LATAM MIDEAST OTHERS Nov 34.5 3.7 22.5 1.7 32.7 5.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Oct 33.0 6.3 22.3 0.0 35.7 2.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 Sept 31.7 6.3 22.7 2.3 34.7 2.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 Aug 31.0 6.0 21.0 2.0 32.0 5.5 2.5 0.0 0.0 July 27.6 5.6 22.8 1.6 36.2 4.2 2.0 0.0 0.0 June 25.8 5.4 24.2 1.8 37.2 3.6 1.6 0.4 0.0 May 24.2 5.8 23.4 2.2 40.2 3.2 0.6 0.4 0.0 Apr 23.5 6.0 24.7 1.8 39.4 3.6 0.6 0.4 0.0 Mar 29.1 6.6 21.1 1.8 36.6 3.6 0.6 0.4 0.2 Feb 24.9 7.2 24.3 1.8 37.0 3.6 1.0 0.4 0.0 Jan 24.7 6.2 22.9 1.8 38.0 4.2 0.8 0.4 1.0 Dec 24.2 6.2 23.4 1.8 38.8 4.4 0.8 0.4 0.0 Nov 23.1 6.3 24.2 1.8 38.9 4.5 0.8 0.4 0.0 4. On a scale of -3 to +3, is your portfolio underweight, overweight or neutral in the following asset classes? EQUITIES BONDS CASH PROPERTY ALTERNATIVES Nov 0.5 0.2 -0.2 -0.3 0.0 Oct 1.0 0.2 -0.2 -0.4 -0.2 Sept 0.8 0.0 -0.3 -0.2 -0.2 Aug 1.1 -0.3 -0.3 -0.2 -0.2 July 0.9 -0.1 -0.3 0.2 -0.2 June 1.0 -0.4 -0.1 0.0 -0.2 May 0.7 -0.2 -0.2 0.4 -0.2 Apr 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.3 -0.3 Mar 0.7 -0.7 0.1 -0.2 0.0 Feb 1.3 -0.7 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 Jan 1.3 -1.0 -0.1 -0.2 0.0 Dec 1.4 -1.0 0.0 -0.4 0.0 Nov 1.2 -0.3 -0.3 -0.5 -0.3 5. STOCK SECTOR WEIGHTING (Figures in parentheses show number of respondents) MOST UNDERWEIGHT - Energy (1), Materials (1), IT (1), Industrials (1) MOST OVERWEIGHT - Consumer Discretionary (1), Health Care (1) 6. GLOBAL BOND WEIGHTING MOST UNDERWEIGHT - JGBs (1), Emerging Europe (1), Emerging Asia (1) MOST OVERWEIGHT - Emerging Asia (1), JGBs (1), Corporates (1) 7. What percentage of your bond portfolio is in these? Government Investment High Other Securities Grade Corp Yield credit Nov 87.1 12.9 0.0 0.0 Oct 87.1 12.9 0.0 0.0 Sept 87.0 11.7 1.3 0.0 Aug 86.0 12.4 0.6 1.0 July 85.5 12.5 1.0 1.0 June 86.9 13.7 1.0 1.0 May 84.5 13.5 1.0 1.0 Apr 83.5 14.5 1.0 1.0 Mar 83.4 14.6 1.0 1.0 Feb 83.3 14.1 1.6 1.0 Jan 84.3 13.7 1.0 1.0 Dec 84.2 14.8 0.0 1.0 Nov 84.2 14.8 0.0 1.0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - To see other polls in this series, click on: GB/ASSET - Reuters British-based asset allocation survey US/ASSET - Reuters U.S.-based asset allocation survey JP/ASSET - Reuters Japan-based asset allocation survey EUR/ASSET - Reuters Continental Europe-based asset allocation (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)