* For poll data click reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/asset-allocation-polls

TOKYO Feb 29 Japanese fund managers trimmed overall stock allocations while increasing exposure to bonds in their model portfolios for February as risk aversion gripped global markets, a Reuters survey found on Monday.

A survey of six Japan-based fund managers, conducted between Feb. 15 and 19, showed respondents on average wanted to allocate 39 percent of their portfolios to equities in February, down from 42.3 percent in January.

The S&P 500 fell to a two-year low and Japan's Nikkei plumbed a 16-month trough earlier in February as concerns about the health of the global economy prompted a pullback from risk assets.

With yields of benchmark government bonds such as Japanese and UK debt sinking to record lows on investor flight-to-quality in the month, respondents raised their global bond allocation to 54.9 percent in February from 52.4 percent in January.

The fund managers trimmed allocations to U.S. and Canadian bonds to 27.2 percent from 28.1 percent. They kept allocations to Japanese debt unchanged at 45.7 percent, while raising exposure to UK debt to 4.8 percent from 3.8 percent. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Sam Holmes)