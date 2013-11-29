* Overall asset allocation hardly changes from last month

* Euro zone bond weighing rises to high since March 2011

* U.S./Canadian bond weighting falls to record low

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Nov 29 Japanese fund managers maintained their assets allocated to equities at a 1-1/2-year high In November, though they stopped short of raising them further due to already high valuations, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

For bonds, they boosted the euro zone weighting to the highest level since March 2011 while reducing allocations to U.S. and Canadian bonds, which they see as more vulnerable given a stronger recovery in the United States, to a record low.

The survey of eight Japan-based fund managers, polled Nov. 18-27, showed the fund managers kept their overall stock allocation at 44.2 percent, flat from October, which was its highest level in a year and a half.

Their allocation on other asset classes hardly changed. They trimmed their bond allocations to 48.9 percent from 49.0 percent in October while the cash weighting was raised slightly to 3.9 percent from 3.8 percent.

"With long-term bond yields stabilising, investors will chase companies and sectors with good earnings even if improvement in the global business sentiment will be limited," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm, who declined to be identified because of company policy.

"But some shares are becoming expensive in terms of valuations, so the pace of rally is likely to weaken," the fund manager added.

Wall Street shares hit record highs this week while Japanese shares came within sight of a 5 1/2-year high hit in May.

Some investors think markets have almost priced in eventual tapering in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme, which many market players expect some time early next year.

Others remain cautious, however, that withdrawal of the Fed's $85 billion-a-month bond buying may limit further gains in global shares.

Within their equity portfolios, fund managers raised the Japanese stock weighting slightly to 36.5 percent from 35.8 percent in October, though that is still below a peak so far this year of 37.0 percent marked in August and September.

"Japanese shares are likely to gradually run out of steam as investors brace for an economic downturn after a planned sales tax hike (in April) and also on uncertainty on emerging economies," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Life.

A larger reallocation occurred in their bond portfolio, where the euro zone weighting rose to 24.2 percent from 22.4 percent last month.

The weighting to North America dropped 4.4 percentage points to a record low of 23.1 percent.

Investors worry that U.S. bond prices could falter as the Fed is on course to reduce its buying as the U.S. economic recovery seems to be on track despite the headwind from a government shutdown last month.

On the other hand, investment in euro zone debt is back in favour as fear of sovereign debt default has eased while the euro zone's sluggish growth implies the European Central Bank is likely to keep easy policy for a long time to come. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill)