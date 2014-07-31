* Managers positive on both stocks, bonds on global growth hopes

* U.S. stock weightings at record low, some cite high valuations

* Euro zone stocks in favour as ECB seen keeping easy policy

* For table, see

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, July 31 Japanese fund managers increased both stocks and bonds in their model portfolio allocations in July, as they bet on a steady recovery in the global economy even as the Federal Reserve keeps reducing stimulus.

The survey of eight Japan-based fund managers, polled by Reuters between July 16-23, also showed they increased euro zone stocks after the European Central Bank adopted a series of easing steps in June.

The overall allocations to equities rose to 44.8 percent in July from 44.2 percent in June while those to bonds also increased, to 48.5 percent from 47.9 percent the previous month.

The fund managers cut all other three small categories - cash, alternative assets and properties.

"While the Fed keeps tapering, the ECB and the Bank of Japan maintain an easing stance, leaving favourable conditions for stocks," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

Within the equity portfolio, fund managers raised weightings on euro zone shares rose to 14.4 percent - highest since October 2011 - from 9.1 percent in June.

The ECB cut the key interest rates, pledged to keep them low "for an extended period" and offered cheap long-term loans for up to four years.

Instead, the managers cut U.S. stocks to a record low of 27.8 percent from 33.1 percent last month as Wall Street shares rallied to all-time highs.

"Reportings from flagship IT firms are mixed. This year's spring-up in shares boosts valuations to the expensive territory," said another fund manager at a European asset management firm.

Fed chief Janet Yellen in July voiced concern about stretched valuations in certain corners of the U.S. markets, including small cap, biotechnology and social media stocks.

Within bonds, fund managers were attracted to relatively higher yields in the United States compared to Japanese and euro zone bonds.

They raised U.S. weightings to 27.6 percent - highest in 10 months - from 25.8 percent while cutting the euro allocation to 22.8 percent from 24.2 percent.

The weightings on Japanese bonds were also cut to a 10-month low of 36.2 percent from 37.2 percent as the 10-year Japanese government bond yield stood near 0.5 percent.

Euro zone bond yields have fallen sharply in recent months to record lows, in part as inflation in the currency bloc has slipped to 0.5 percent, raising worries of disinflation or even deflation.

German 10-year Bunds yield hit a record low of 1.11 percent earlier this week. Italian debt yield fell to 2.625 percent and Spanish debt yield also fell to 2.451 percent.

"As Italian and Spanish debt yields have fallen to the two percent handle, more money is likely to flow to U.S. bonds," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Life. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)