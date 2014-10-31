* Global stock weighting upped amid pick up in equity markets

* U.S. bond allocations increased, euro zone bonds cut slightly

* For table, see

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Oct 31 Japanese fund managers slightly increased the proportion of shares in their model portfolio allocations in October, as perceived geopolitical risks and uncertain economic outlooks of some countries ebbed a little.

The survey of seven Japan-based fund managers, polled between Oct. 20 and 24, also showed they increased their allocations of U.S. bonds while trimming those of euro zone bonds, which saw yields sink to record lows.

Overall allocations to equities rose to 43.6 percent in October from 42.6 percent in September while allocations to bonds dipped to 52.0 percent from 52.3 percent the previous month.

"Equities adjusted lower the previous month amid a volatile market, but inflation remains an unlikely phenomenon, especially as crude oil prices have fallen," said a fund manager, who declined to be identified due to company policy.

"With the extremely low yield environment likely to last, and coupled with the increase in real purchasing power lower oil prices will bring, equities may recover," he said.

The S&P 500 has gained 6.5 percent so far this month amid brighter prospects for the U.S. economy, while crude oil fell to a four-year low in the wake of a global supply glut.

Allocations to U.S. bonds rose to 33.0 percent in October from 31.7 percent in September while allocations to euro zone bonds fell to 22.3 percent from 22.7 percent last month.

German bund yields fell to record lows this month with the European Central Bank implementing unprecedented monetary easing to stave off deflation.

On the other hand, the U.S. Federal Reserve ended its bond purchase programme on Wednesday, paving the way for an eventual interest rate hike. (Editing by Kim Coghill)