* For poll data click reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/asset-allocation-polls
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, April 30 Japanese fund managers kept
overall allocations of stocks and bonds largely unchanged in
their model portfolios in April but raised weightings on U.S.
stocks and bonds, a Reuters survey showed.
A survey of seven Japan-based fund managers, conducted
between April 16 and 23 found respondents on average wanted to
allocate 44.1 percent of their funds to equities, unchanged from
March.
Their allocation to bonds ticked up to 50.6 percent from
50.3 percent, but was still within its 50-52 percent range in
the past six months.
Within equities, fund managers raised weightings on U.S. and
Canadian shares to 31.1 percent from 24.7 percent last month,
matching an eight-month high hit in February, rotating out of
recent outperformers such as Japanese and Asian shares.
They trimmed Japanese stock weightings to 38.2 percent from
39.8 percent and slashed ex-Japan Asian shares to 2.0 percent
from 7.0 percent.
U.S. shares have underperformed this year due to a run of
disappointing U.S. economic data, concerns about headwinds from
a strong dollar and expectations of a rate hike by the Federal
Reserve later this year.
The S&P 500 index has risen 2.4 percent so far this
year.
In contrast, Japanese shares have risen 13.6 percent
on hopes of earning growth and corporate reforms.
Chinese shares have surged 36 percent on hopes
that Beijing will roll out further stimulus measures for the
slowing economy, even as authorities try to curb excessive gains
in share prices by cracking down on margin buying and
encouraging short-selling.
Fund managers also preferred U.S. markets for bond
investments, due to higher yields there than elsewhere, while
they reduce exposure to euro zone, where yields have fallen
below zero percent.
The weighting on U.S. bonds rose to 30.0 percent from 24.5
percent while their euro zone weighting was cut to 23.3 percent
from 24.5 percent.
Allocations to Japanese bonds rose to 38.8 percent from 37.5
percent.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)