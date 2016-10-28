* For poll data click reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/asset-allocation-polls

TOKYO, Oct 28 - Japanese fund managers slightly increased exposure to equities in their model portfolios and trimmed their bond holdings for two months in a row in October on hopes of improving corporate earnings.

The survey of five Japan-based fund managers conducted between Oct. 17 and Oct. 21, showed respondents on average wanted to allocate 37.6 percent of their portfolios to equities, up from 37.4 percent in September.

Within equities, fund managers raised their exposure to Japanese shares to 48.1 percent, the highest level since April, from 46.4 percent last month.

"The Japanese stock market is likely to be firm as the government's stimulus is expected to underpin corporate earnings. The Bank of Japan's buying of stock (exchange-traded funds) is also supportive," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Insurance.

"We expect the market to rise moderately on hopes of profit recovery after the earnings season," he added.

Poll respondents cut the weighting for North American stocks to 25.9 percent from 27.6 percent as they brace for a likely interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in December.

The money market futures <0#FF:> are pricing in about a 70 percent chance of a rate hike following upbeat U.S. economic data and comments from Fed officials hinting a hike is around the corner.

The fund managers also raised euro zone weightings to 11.0 percent from 9.4 percent as concerns over the health of the European banking sector eased slightly.

The share price of Deutsche Bank recovered more than 30 percent from a low touched late last month.

The fund managers trimmed their overall bond holdings to 56.2 percent in October from 57.2 percent in September.

They cut the weightings on Japanese bonds to 47.7 percent from 49.0 percent last month, which as its highest level in more than a year.

The BOJ revamped its stimulus last month, abandoning its numerical commitment in increasing its bond holding and introducing a target in the 10-year JGB yield around zero percent.

Since then volatility in the Japanese bond market has fallen sharply, with the 10-year yield hugging a narrow range just below zero percent.

Fund managers increased allocations to North American bonds to 28.4 percent in October from September's 24.6 percent, which was its lowest in a year and a half.

Rising expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike pushed up U.S. bond yields, with the 10-year Treasuries yield hitting a 4 1/2-month high of 1.814 percent earlier this month. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sam Holmes)