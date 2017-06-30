* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/asset-allocation-polls?s=6J&st=G
By Shrutee Sarkar
BENGALURU, June 30 U.S. fund managers
recommended increasing equity holdings in June, preferring
European assets on improved sentiment about the euro zone
economy, but suggested little change to domestic allocations, a
Reuters poll showed on Friday.
The survey comes as many global stock indexes have been
repeatedly testing - and in the past few days, backing away from
- new record highs alongside what are mostly fading expectations
of a sudden pickup in inflation.
In the latest survey of 12 U.S.-based fund managers taken
June 19-28, the model portfolio comprised 57.3 percent in equity
holdings and 34.9 percent in bonds, with the remainder spread
between cash, property and alternative assets.
While the latest recommendation is for a move up in stocks
and a slight cutback in bond allocations compared with the
previous month that may be partly because of a change in the
composition of contributors.
The findings of the latest survey of fund managers is in
line with a Reuters poll of equity strategists published on
Thursday which showed most global stock markets are expected to
continue rising, with notable optimism about an economic revival
in Europe. But they were less bullish about the U.S.
"We continue to overweight equities in our portfolios,
particularly in international and emerging markets where
activity has shown noticeable improvement so far in 2017," said
Alan Gayle, director of asset allocation and senior investment
strategist at RidgeWorth Investments. He, too, cited Europe as a
favoured destination.
The euro zone economy has outperformed most of its developed
nation peers in recent months and the recovery has improved
sentiment in the bloc.
That was reflected in the regional breakdown in the latest
poll, which showed an increase in allocations to euro zone
stocks in June to the highest since at least the financial
crisis. Within the fixed-income portfolio too, fund managers
increased recommendations for euro zone debt.
But they kept allocations of domestic assets broadly
unchanged compared with May even as recent U.S. data has come
out weaker than expected, including inflation.
"The U.S. economy remains sound, in our opinion, with
limited chance of recession. That said, economic momentum in the
U.S. has slowed in recent months and the prospects of meaningful
fiscal policy initiatives have dimmed, which we believe increase
the odds of a near-term stock market correction," said Gayle.
"(But) we do not believe conditions warrant a significant
correction," he added.
