* Equity allocation down to three-month low, bonds up * Average weighting to Asian stocks rises * Government debt allocation highest since Oct By David Randall NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. institutional investors recommended reducing stocks holdings and increasing bond allocations in March even as the Dow Jones industrial average passed an all-time high, judging risks to this year's bullish run have grown. The average equity allocation in a model global portfolio fell to 60 percent in March, a three-month low, from 62.3 percent in February, according to Reuters' monthly survey of U.S.-based fund management companies. Average fixed-income allocation in March rose to 34.6 percent, up from 32.1 percent the month before and the highest since December. Government bonds, at the expense of investment grade and high-yielding bonds, got a high recommendation. Some investors said that the cutbacks in equities came in part because they expected stock prices to slide after the market's strong first quarter performance. The U.S. economy, however, is showing signs of steady improvement at a time when Europe and Japan are struggling. The Standard and Poor's 500 index is up approximately 9.6 percent for the year through March 27, while the Dow Jones industrial average has gained 10.9 percent over the same time frame. "The stock market enjoyed a good year's return in the first quarter. The market is now a bit extended and it may be getting ahead of itself," said Alan Gayle, senior investment strategist and director of asset allocation at Atlanta-based RidgeWorth Investments. The Dow Jones industrial average passed its previous all-time high of 14,253.77 on March 5, and continued to gain an additional 2 percent through March 27. The broader Standard and Poor's 500 index gained approximately 3.2 percent for the month through March 27, and is less than a percentage point away from its own all-time high. EURO WORRIES Another flare-up in the ongoing debt crisis in the eurozone in March, this time in Cyprus, has helped sour investors somewhat on companies, even if the broader improvement in the global economy is keeping most players overweight on stocks. "We still have these big macro issues to consider, so we shouldn't be too cavalier about considering them to be permanently fixed," said Jeff Knight, the head of the global asset allocation team at Boston-based Columbia Management, a subsidiary of Ameriprise Financial. Europe's moribund economy is contributing to the pullback, fund managers said. They cut recommended exposure to emerging European countries equities. Markit's Flash Eurozone Composite Purchasing Manager's Index, which is seen as a growth indicator for the 17-country euro zone, fell more than expected in March, leading economists to say that the eurozone recession will likely continue. "There is a lot of skepticism that Europe will be able to generate any compelling growth any time soon, and we have to balance the momentum and sentiment with what we see as fairly attractive valuations," said Daniel Pierce, a senior portfolio manager at State Street Global Advisors. "That's causing us to backpedal a little bit." Allocations were cut back in U.S. or Canadian stocks to an average of 65.2 percent of stock portfolios from 67.6 percent the month before. But recommended exposure to Asian shares rose, in line with findings from the latest Reuters global stock markets poll. Allocations to U.S. or Canadian fixed income securities fell by 7 percentage points, the biggest decline in more than 12 months. The average allocation to euro zone bonds rose 3 percentage points, its largest gain in more than 12 months. For a factbox on poll results, click on Full list of Reuters asset polls, click on (Additional reporting by Ashrith Doddi; Polling by Somya Gupta; Editing by Ross Finley and Patrick Graham)