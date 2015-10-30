* For poll data click reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/asset-allocation-polls
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO Oct 30 Japanese fund managers slightly
raised their holdings of global stocks in October, notably
Japanese equities, as the easing bias adopted by central banks
supported riskier assets, a Reuters survey found on Friday.
A survey of six Japanese-based fund managers, conducted
between Oct. 20 and 27, showed respondents on average wanted to
allocate 45.3 percent to stocks in October from 43.5 percent in
September.
Last week the European Central Bank opened the door for more
monetary easing while China cut rates and banks' reserve
requirements. Some also expect the Bank of Japan to ease as
early as end-October while the U.S. Federal Reserve has so far
refrained from hiking interest rates.
The S&P 500, Germany's DAX and Japan's
Nikkei all hit 2-month highs this week.
The fund managers surveyed trimmed U.S. and Canadian
equities to 19.0 percent in October from 20.4 percent in
September and also reduced euro zone stocks to 9.5 percent from
13.8 percent. They increased Japanese stocks to 56.1 percent
from 51.8 percent.
"How developments overseas pan out remains unclear, but
Japanese equities are likely to hold firm at current levels on
expectations of further BOJ easing and solid corporate
earnings," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda
Life Insurance.
As they warmed a little to equities, the respondents'
positions in bonds were cut to 49.0 percent in October from 51.1
percent in September.
Their exposure to U.S. and Canadian bonds was increased to
30.1 percent in October from 25.9 percent in September with a
gradual rise in Treasury yields this month making the debt more
affordable.
On the other hand, they cut their allocation to Japanese
bonds to 45.2 percent in October from 47.7 percent in September.
Benchmark yields on those assets, already low to begin with
under the Bank of Japan's extensive monetary easing, steadily
declined in October and hit a 6-month low of 0.295 percent this
week.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)