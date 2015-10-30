* For poll data click reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/asset-allocation-polls

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO Oct 30 Japanese fund managers slightly raised their holdings of global stocks in October, notably Japanese equities, as the easing bias adopted by central banks supported riskier assets, a Reuters survey found on Friday.

A survey of six Japanese-based fund managers, conducted between Oct. 20 and 27, showed respondents on average wanted to allocate 45.3 percent to stocks in October from 43.5 percent in September.

Last week the European Central Bank opened the door for more monetary easing while China cut rates and banks' reserve requirements. Some also expect the Bank of Japan to ease as early as end-October while the U.S. Federal Reserve has so far refrained from hiking interest rates.

The S&P 500, Germany's DAX and Japan's Nikkei all hit 2-month highs this week.

The fund managers surveyed trimmed U.S. and Canadian equities to 19.0 percent in October from 20.4 percent in September and also reduced euro zone stocks to 9.5 percent from 13.8 percent. They increased Japanese stocks to 56.1 percent from 51.8 percent.

"How developments overseas pan out remains unclear, but Japanese equities are likely to hold firm at current levels on expectations of further BOJ easing and solid corporate earnings," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance.

As they warmed a little to equities, the respondents' positions in bonds were cut to 49.0 percent in October from 51.1 percent in September.

Their exposure to U.S. and Canadian bonds was increased to 30.1 percent in October from 25.9 percent in September with a gradual rise in Treasury yields this month making the debt more affordable.

On the other hand, they cut their allocation to Japanese bonds to 45.2 percent in October from 47.7 percent in September.

Benchmark yields on those assets, already low to begin with under the Bank of Japan's extensive monetary easing, steadily declined in October and hit a 6-month low of 0.295 percent this week. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)