By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO Nov 30 Japanese fund managers trimmed their holdings of global stocks in November as they braced for an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, a Reuters survey found on Monday.

A survey of six Japan-based fund managers, conducted between Nov. 18 and 24, showed respondents on average wanted to allocate 41.0 percent to stocks in November from 45.3 percent in October.

Comments by Fed Chair Janet Yellen deemed supportive to monetary tightening and upbeat U.S. economic data heightened expectations towards the central bank hiking rates as early as December.

The Dow and Germany's DAX sank to three-week lows earlier in November as rate-hike prospects increased, although they pulled back towards the month's end as risk appetite recovered.

"We expect equities to keep rising towards the winter as pessimism towards the global economy has been easing. But we see volatility increasing once the Fed raises rates," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm who declined to be named due to company policy.

The fund managers slightly increased U.S. and Canadian equities to 19.5 percent in November from 19.0 percent in October, while reducing euro zone stocks to 8.3 percent from 9.5 percent. They increased Japanese stocks to 58.7 percent from 56.1 percent.

Japan's Nikkei reached four-month highs in November, buoyed in large part as the yen fell to its lowest level since August against the dollar.

As their appetite for equities cooled, the respondents raised their bond allocations to 53.3 percent in November from 49.0 percent in October.

Their increased their exposure to U.S. and Canadian bonds to 31.3 percent in November from 30.1 percent in October, with a continued rise in Treasury yields making the debt more affordable.

On the other hand, they cut their allocation to Japanese bonds to 42.0 percent in November from 45.2 percent in October.

Benchmark yields on those assets were pinned near six-month lows of 0.295 percent this month under the Bank of Japan's extensive monetary easing policy. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Anand Basu)