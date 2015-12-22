* For poll data click reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/asset-allocation-polls
TOKYO Dec 22 Japanese fund managers kept their
holdings of global stocks unchanged in December after the U.S.
Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike since 2006 spelled
uncertainty ahead for risk assets, a Reuters survey found on
Tuesday.
A survey of six Japan-based fund managers, conducted between
Dec. 14 and 18, showed respondents on average wanted to allocate
41 percent to stocks in December, unchanged from November.
So far this month the Dow has lost more than 3
percent, Japan's Nikkei has shed 5 percent and Germany's
DAX has dropped more than 6 percent as falling
commodity prices have added to concerns about global equities.
Some still saw an opportunities in stocks.
"Near-term market volatility might be rising, but we are
mildly overweight on equities as we see an upside in these
assets in the medium to long-term," said a fund manager who
declined to be named due to company policy.
The respondents kept their global bond allocation at 53.3
percent, unchanged from the previous month. Within bonds, they
trimmed their holdings of U.S. and Canadian debt to 28.1 percent
in December from 31.3 percent in November as the Fed tightened
monetary policy.
They raised their euro zone bond allocation to 18.4 percent
from 16.6 percent. Euro zone bonds were hit earlier this month
after the European Central Bank's milder than expected monetary
policy easing, but the market has been well supported overall on
deflationary pressures from sliding crude oil prices.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)