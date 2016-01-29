* For poll data click reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/asset-allocation-polls

TOKYO Jan 29 Overall stock holdings in model portfolios of Japanese fund managers increased slightly in January as they enlarged their holdings of domestic equities amid the turbulence in global markets, a Reuters survey found on Friday.

A survey of six Japan-based fund managers, conducted between Jan. 18 and 22, showed respondents on average wanted to allocate 42.3 percent of their portfolios to stocks, up from 41 percent in December.

Within stocks, the respondents raised their allocation of Japanese equities to 58.8 percent in January from 57.1 percent in December. They also increased euro zone equity exposure to 10 percent from 8.3 percent.

On the other hand, the respondents reduced their allocations to emerging stock markets that have been hit hard by sliding commodity prices and fears of a China-led global slowdown.

The fund managers cut their allocation to Latin American stocks to zero in January from 1.7 percent in December and decreased their exposure to emerging European equities to 2.2 percent from 3.8 percent.

MSCI's emerging markets index has lost about 10 percent so far in January, dropping to a 6-1/2-year low. Japan's Nikkei was also headed for a 10 percent loss in January but its downturn was less severe. The index slipped to a 14-month trough earlier this month but has rebounded significantly since.

The respondents trimmed their global bond allocation to 52.4 percent in January from 53.3 percent in December.

The fund managers kept their exposure to North American and Japanese bonds unchanged in January at 28.1 percent and 45.7 percent, respectively. But they nudged up allocations to UK debt to 3.8 percent in January from 2.8 percent in December.

Foreign investor demand for British gilts have increased recently on perception they are safer than other European government debt.

Furthermore, gilts offer higher yields than their regional counterparts, such as Spanish and Italian bonds. Five-year gilt prices touched an 11-month high in January on the back of steady demand. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)