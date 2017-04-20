NEW YORK, April 20 Prudential senior portfolio manager Greg Peters said on Thursday that he has been reducing his overweight position in junk bonds because the "risk-reward is just not favorable."

Peters, who oversees more than $100 billion in multi-sector fixed-income portfolios, said he's also shorting German 2-year bonds, also known as Schatz, because they have become "really, really, really rich." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)