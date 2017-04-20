BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
NEW YORK, April 20 Prudential senior portfolio manager Greg Peters said on Thursday that he has been reducing his overweight position in junk bonds because the "risk-reward is just not favorable."
Peters, who oversees more than $100 billion in multi-sector fixed-income portfolios, said he's also shorting German 2-year bonds, also known as Schatz, because they have become "really, really, really rich." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.